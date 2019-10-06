Italy’s Marchisio calls time on professional career

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 33 after a short spell with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

The 33-year-old, who won 55 caps for Italy and played in the 2012 Euro final defeat against Spain, joined Juventus when he was just seven, earning himself the nickname of “Il Principino” – The Little Prince. “I was a kid from Turin who dreamed of playing for Juve and who did it,” Marchisio told a press conference at Juventus Stadium.

He played his first professional match in 2006 with Juve and wore the bianconeri jersey for 12 seasons, until 2018, without interruption except for one year he spent on loan at Empoli.

Marchisio ended his stay at Juve last year after spending 25 years at the club where he won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian Cups. He earned 55 caps for Italy, the last of which was in 2017.

“It’s an important decision but a very difficult one. It was right to reveal it in a very special place. I decided to retire because I realized my body was no longer reacting as the head wanted,” Marchisio told reporters at Juve’s Allianz Stadium.