It is better to be a beggar than a fraudster – Actress Charity Nnaji mocks Mompha

By Juliet Ebirim

Charity Nnaji has continued to troll Dubai-based big boy, Mompha who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Sharing a collage of the arrested Mompha with some of his assets, the Nollywood actress who was publicly shamed by Mompha for begging him for money, stated that it is better to be a beggar than being a fraudster.

She wrote; Hmmm Billionaire indeed…just take a look at .. Lemme warn all of you, i am not here for clout chasing, comments or likes … its better to be a beggar than a fraudster..”

Charity Nnaji also denied begging Mompha for money as she made a clarification on her DM exchange with him. According to the actress, her NGO reached out to him for humanitarian assistance. She also shared a video in which she claimed she paid Mompha a courtesy visit at EFCC’s office in Abuja. The actress was however outside the anti-graft agency’s office in the video.

