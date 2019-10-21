The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has announced Monday that he will be unable to form a coalition government as the 28 days ultimatum given by the president, Reuven Rivlin draws near.

Netanyahu of the Israeli Lukid party made the announcement via a video today which coincides with his birthday.

If he eventually failed to form a government when the 28 days deadline elapses, his rival Benny Gantz is expected to take over to try to achieve same.

Mr Netanyahu has been finding it difficult to get the opposition party, Blue and White to form a coalition government.

This will be the first time in a decade that anyone but Netanyahu would be given the chance to head the Israeli government, provided Gantz is offered the mandate.

The September poll according to BBC report saw him win 31 seats while Gantz won 33 seats. The president who is trying to avoid another poll selected him for the task of forming a coalition government with the presumption he is the more capable.

Giving Mr Gantz the opportunity to try to form a government does not necessarily mean the end of Netanyahu’s political career, according to the Guardian UK analysis.

If Gantz also failed in the task, the Israeli’s will have to go to the poll again. That will make it the third time in a year after two inconclusive election results.

Vanguard News Nigeria.