ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi was sold out by wife

Slain terrorist Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s whereabouts were revealed to the American forces by one of his numerous wives, it has since emerged.

The New York Daily Report revealed on Tuesday that one of Al-Baghdadi’s wives released the whereabouts of the slain terrorist leader. The woman was arrested in Iraq last week along with a man who was a courier for the extremist Muslim organization.

According to the US tabloid, the wife said that her husband was in the northern Syrian village of Barisha. The US newspaper did not mention either the name of the informant.

Islam allows Muslims to have up to four marriages simultaneously and an unlimited number of concubines. Al Baghdadi was no exception on the culture.

He was killed in Syria by US troops.

Meanwhile, Newsweek magazine reported that the leadership of the terrorist group was taken over by Iraqi Turk Abdullah Kardash, whose name is sometimes spelt Karshesh and is also known as Hadji Abdullah al-Afari.

According to recent reports, al-Baghdadi’s remains were transported to a US base in Iraq. Probably the dust of the slain ISIS boss will be scattered in the sea.

