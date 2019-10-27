ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi died like a dog ― Trump

The United States President, Donald Trump after his previous announcement on Twitter that “Something very big has just happened!” confirmed Sunday that it was the death of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Describing how the insurgent leader died, Trump said he “died like a dog” as the result of a U.S. Special Ops forces raid on his hideout in northwest Syria.

“Last night the United State brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said from the Diplomatic Reception Room, where just a week earlier he announced a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds.

“He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world,” he continued as he described the events of the raid.

Al-Baghdadi, Mr Trump confirmed, detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and three children, during an overnight targeted attack in Syria’s Idlib province, according to MailOnline report.

Boasting on the achievement of the US Special Military team, Mr Trump said, the operation was “bigger than bin Laden.”

Osama bin Laden, founder of Al-Qaeda and the terrorist leader behind the September 11 terrorist attacks, was killed in 2011 during a Navy SEALs operation during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“This is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country,” Trump told MailOnline, referencing al-Baghdadi’s creation of the Islamic State.

