Ireland unveils 1.2-billion-euro budget to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday announced a 1.2-billion-euro (1.3-billion-dollar) package of measures to help Irish businesses if Britain were to leave the European Union (EU) without a deal.

Donohoe told the Irish parliament: “these are times without precedent; this is a budget that has been prepared in the shadow of Brexit.

“With just 23 days to go, the decisions I will announce today have been informed by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.’’

He said there would be 200 million euros in extra funding for ports, airports, and the technology management required preparing for Brexit.

“If there is a no-deal Brexit, there will be 950 million euros in borrowed money to assist agricultural, enterprise and tourism sectors.

“If a no-deal does not happen, the money will not be borrowed,’’ he added.

Donohoe said the government had selected 110 enterprises that were vulnerable, but viable enough for targeted interventions.

He said those were businesses operating within food, manufacturing and internationally traded services.

He said that the beef industry, the fishing industry, and tourism would be given special priority.

According to him, a no-deal Brexit is not inevitable, but the country “must” be prepared for it.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s centre-right Fine Gael minority government is reliant on the support of opposition Fianna Fail.

Donohoe expressed Fianna Fail for supporting the budget.

He said Ireland would be able to meet the challenge of a no-deal Brexit.

“We will meet the challenge from the position of being in surplus of 0.2 per cent of our national income, and we will continue to build on this surplus if there is a deal.

“If there is no deal, we will have a O.6 per cent deficit of our national income next year.’’

Donohoe said there would also be 365 million euros available for social protection programmes to help people who lose jobs or require retraining after Brexit.

He said that the budget also featured measures aimed at tackling climate change, including an increase of 6 euros to take the carbon tax to 26 euros per tonne of carbon used.

He added that the carbon tax hike would mean rise in car fuel prices from midnight Tuesday, with other fuel prices rising from May, after the winter heating season.

According to him, this measure is forecast to raise 90 million euros in 2020, which will be ring-fenced to fund new climate action measures.

He said that the government would invest 1.1 billion euros in social housing and 20 million euros in homelessness services, amid a housing crisis that has left more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland.

Fianna Fail finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said the priority for now should be for the country to be steered through the Brexit storm.

McGrath said his party had serious concerns about the government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit and Ireland should be in a much better place.

He said businesses needed clarity on how to access the new funds, with just three weeks until Oct. 31, the date when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted his country would leave the EU, with or without a Brexit deal. (NAN)

