Iraqi unrest: At least 17 protesters die overnight in renewed protests

At least 14 people were killed and 865 wounded overnight after Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala, medical and security sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Three protesters died in the southern city of Nassiriya from wounds sustained in earlier protests, medical sources said.
Iraqis took to the streets for a fourth day on Monday in the second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government and a political elite they say are corrupt and out of touch. The total death toll since the unrest started on Oct. 1 is now at least 250 people.
Security forces fired tear gas at school and university students on Monday who defied a warning from Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and joined thousands in Baghdad protesting against his government.
Populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who backs parliament’s largest bloc and helped bring Abdul Mahdi’s fragile coalition government to power, called on Monday for early elections after a curfew was announced in the capital Baghdad.
