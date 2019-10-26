Iraq issues arrest warrants for ‘assaulters’ amid protests

No lesser than 31 people were killed in Iraq’s protest with more than 2,300 injured. Iraq’s government in response has issued arrest warrants for the protesters.

The Friday protest witnessed thousands of people who stormed the street in the capital Baghdad to express their displeasure at the government’s corruption, unemployment and lack of basic services.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman on Saturday claimed that during the protest, there were numerous assaults on government buildings and property.

The Interior Ministry earlier said that considerable number of security personnel were killed and injured when security forces came under attack with firearms and stones during Friday’s rallies, but without giving an exact number of casualties. according to Anadolu Agency (AA) report.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment rates and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, AA noted.

According to the World Bank figures, Iraq has a high rate of youth unemployment around 25%. It is also ranked as the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organisations.

