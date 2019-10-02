Iran’s supreme leader wants further withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday said Tehran should take further steps to reduce compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the statement in a meeting of the Revolutionary Guard in Tehran. “We will seriously and decisively pursue the reduction of our obligations, and with God’s help we will reach our goal.’’

The goal Khamenei referred to is to force the U.S. into reversing sanctions against Tehran and re-committing to the nuclear deal it has abandoned under U.S President Donald Trump.

Iran has been incrementally reducing its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement designed to prevent the accumulation of materials that could be used in a nuclear warhead.

Khamenei said in his official website “You should have no fear of the enemy.’’ According to the Iranian constitution, the supreme leader has the last word on all strategic decisions made by the country.

His remarks came on the same day as Iran’s deputy foreign minister said the nuclear deal is in “intensive care’’ and urged the international community to do everything they could to save it.

The U.S. administration has been re-imposing sanctions on Iran for a year since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA. Khamenei said the U.S policy of maximum pressure on Iran had failed and harmed Washington more than Tehran.

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, said the sanctions were effective, in comments during a trip to Rome on Wednesday. Pompeo said he was hopeful that the U.S and Iran could have discussions about de-escalating tensions.

He said that Washington’s plan is working, arguing that Iran has fewer resources because of the sanctions than it did previously. The sanctions, especially on the oil and financial sectors, have been badly hurting Iran’s economy.

