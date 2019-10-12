Breaking News
Translate

Iran vows to ‘appropriately respond to coward attack’ on oil tanker

On 5:02 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

An Iranian government spokesman has described as “cowardly” an attack on its oil tanker, which was hit in Red Sea waters off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

President Hassan Rouhani

“Iran is avoiding haste, carefully examining what has happened and probing facts,” spokesman Ali Rabei was quoted as saying by the official news agency, IRNA.

He said Iran would respond after the facts had been studied. “An appropriate response will be given to the designers of this cowardly attack, but we will wait until all aspects of the plot are clarified,” he told Aljazeera.

Iranian media said the incident could stoke friction in a region rattled by attacks on tankers and oil installations since May.

The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), which owns the Sabiti, said its hull was hit by two separate explosions off the Saudi port of Jeddah.

But the state-owned company denied reports the attack had originated from Saudi soil.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.