Iran oil tanker hit by two missiles off Saudi coast ―Report

Iranian state television on Friday reported that an Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port of Jeddah quoting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) which owns the vessel.

The tanker was set ablaze and suffered heavy damage and was leaking crude about 60 miles (96 km) from Jeddah, according to Iranian media.

The alleged attack is the latest incident involving oil tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf region and is likely to ratchet up tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters report.

The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which operates in the region, said it was aware of media reports about the tanker, but did not have any further information at this time.

