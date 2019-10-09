…Says 2023 Igbo Presidency gaining momentum over Biafra

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the alleged marginalization of the Igbo in Nigeria, intaandem with IPOB’s quests for an independent nation, a social-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Wednesday urged Nigerians, especially the Igbo extraction to support the 2023 Igbo Presidency, noting that IPOB is an evaporative smoke.

The group categorically noted that the 2023 Igbo Presidency was gaining momentum over Biafra in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group opined that prominent statesmen and leaders are in support of the project, advising IPOB to tag along for the unity of Igbo.

The group stated that the Igbo would present the likes of Zik of Africa and Dede Sam Mbakwe as quality Presidential Candidates that would represent the ethnic groups in the country.

The statement reads thus:

“Prominent statesmen and leaders across-the-board had pledged support for 2023 Igbo Presidency. This shows that after the inauguration of 2023 National Committee on Igbo Presidency project by November 1st 2019, we will have more Nigerians to support the Igbo.

“We appreciate the Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebayo, the Ijaw leader Pa Edwin Clark, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Maj-Gen Ishola Williams, PDP BOT member, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, and millions of Nigerian Youths, for their collective bargaining for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.

“We are pursuing the 2023 Igbo Presidency project from the master plan designed by late Chuba Okadigbo in 2003, before he became the then running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in defunct ANPP.

“In this cause Buhari assured Igbo in 2003 in Umuahia, that he was destined to hand over power to an Igbo Man. 20 years after by 2023, he will surely do that.

“IPOB is projecting the 2023 Igbo Presidency project unknowingly and we should desist from self-destructive tendencies.

“We know that IPOB will support the 2023 Igbo Presidency project, just like they supported the 2019 election after its initial refusal, changing from” no referendum, no election” slogan, to ” it’s done and Dusted.

“When the chips are down, IPOB will lead Igbo Presidency project as a means of negotiation and compensation.

“We are urging respected Igbo leaders to guide 2023 Igbo Presidency project. Igbo youths are fully in charge, with huge funds to execute the assignment”.

Vanguard