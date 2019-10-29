IPOB condemns alleged Soldiers attack on members in Ebonyi

By Chinedu Adonu

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has condemned the alleged attack on members by the Nigerian soldiers in Ebonyi state.

The group accused a governor of conniving with the Nigerian Army and herdsmen to attack its member to achieve his Presidential desire in 2023.

According to a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, find it distasteful that rather than confronting rampaging and murderous herdsmen, the Nigerian army and police in connivance with some Igbo leaders to continue their incessant and unwarranted attacks against the peaceful family of IPOB in Ebonyi State. These attacks have been going on since the beginning of this year.

“The continued killing of innocent civilians in Ebonyi State by terror herdsmen on one hand and Nigerian army on the other is troubling. Therefore it must be considered a perfected plan some leaders to oppress, eliminate and prepare Ebonyi for eventual Islamic conquest all in the name of the promise of Igbo presidency.”

Vanguard