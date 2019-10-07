By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, today said last week attack of its members in Pretoria South Africa was more barbaric than what was witnessed during the apartheid regime in the country.

It also said that “not even during the worst excesses of apartheid in South Africa were such horrific scenes of unprovoked police brutality recorded, as what obtained against the innocent IPOB members during this meeting between the Nigerian President Mohammad Buhari o

and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB, alleged that the South African President unleashed it’s apartheid policemen against its innocent members just to curry favour from the Nigerian President for his failing government in South Africa and to get oil supply discounts after his criminally-minded xenophobic attackers rendered Nigerians and Biafrans in the country homeless and stranded.

“ What was witnessed in South Africa is a confrontation broadening of the theatre of IPOB agitation to other African countries. It’s simply a case of Cyril Ramaphosa resorting to the use of force against protesting IPOB family members, who are legitimately demanding for their right.

“South African Ramaphosa action of unleashing his apartheid police as a way of endearing himself to the ruling Fulani cabal in order to maintain South Africa’s trading advantage with Nigeria, especially in the area of subsidised oil imports.

We wonder why President Ramaphosa who himself was a victim of state police brutality would order black South African Police officers to fire live rounds of ammunition at unarmed and peaceful protesters. “It appears the Fulani cabal who are remoting the activities in the present Nigerian government have successfully exported their unique brand of state barbarism to South Africa. “IPOB would like to remind President Cyril Ramaphosa that it was Biafrans that offered refuge to Nelson Mandela in the early ’60s, not these same Fulanis cabals that are now instigating him and his xenophobic attackers against Biafra agitators in South Africa. “It is very imperative that we notify South Africa government and her collaborators especially Nigeria government headed by Fulani terror cabal in Abuja that IPOB will not capitulate or surrender in this quest for Biafra freedom, the same way ANC which Cyril Ramaphosa is now the leader, never capitulated against apartheid. “We are confident that a more civilised and independent South African judiciary will ensure that justice is served in this matter. Wherever and to whichever country the cabal manipulating things in So Rock goes with its direction briefed leaders goes, will be IPOB reception party waiting for them.