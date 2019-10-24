Invest in agric, protect IP, to re-double economic growth, FUTO Alumni tells FG

By Juliet Umeh

The alumni of the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Owerri, yesterday charged the federal government to invest handsomely in agriculture and also implement intellectual property, IP protection laws to be able to re-double growth of the economy.

The association reminded the government that the traditional growth strategies are grossly inadequate in addressing the 21st century daunting challenges but only innovative and productive thinking can re-double growth

It called on all levels of government to create an enabling environment as prelude to solving latent challenges hindering growth.

Speaking at the association’s 2019 alumni biennial lecture in Lagos yesterday, CEO, Famisco Group, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe said exponential growth is possible in Nigeria because Nigeria has elements that are necessary to achieve it.

Ekekwe who spoke on the topic, ‘The Pursuit of Exponential Development’ said Nigeria must create an enabling environment that will propel growth to toe the line of various world economies have done so.

He itemized a number of things like strong protection of people’s intellectual property, massive investment in agriculture, smart tax code policy as necessary strategies to catch up with the developed clime.

He said: “I don’t have the confidence that the legal system in Nigeria can protect my innovations. The idea of people stealing other people’s ideas and nothing happens, discourages great innovations. In places like United Kingdom, UK, government will be the one to fight for you.

“If Nigeria can fix agriculture, it will help out. If 65 percent that work in Nigeria earn their income through agriculture, then if governments improve the ability to earn the income, they have fixed their earning power. Agriculture will affect the highest number of percentage of citizens in this country because that’s where 65 percentage of population is.

“We have a problem of tax in this country because our tax system does not encourage people. Nigeria has to innovate on tax policy, ” Ekekwe added.

Also, Chairman of the association, Lagos chapter, Collins Opara, said the easiest way to achieve exponential growth is for government to start funding research and development in various institutions with smaller amount of money