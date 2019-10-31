Introducing music promoter, Victor Ogunbewon

By Juliet Ebirim

Although his name may not readily ring a reverberating bell in the consciousness of many in his home country – Nigeria, Ondo State-born content creator and music promoter, Victor Olamide Ogunbewon is the rave of many entertainment business interests in Europe, Cyprus precisely.

Upwardly mobile, dedicated and relentless at his job, which he has been at for years, the resilient and hardworking, Owo, Ondo State-born chap will stop at nothing to take his job to the next level, without minding whose ox is gored.

With a rich pedigree in the business of content creation and music promotion, where he has been excelling over the years, Ogunbewon Olamilekan Victor who attended the Cyprus Business School of Management, is an embodiment of talent and a repository of knowledge.

His antecedents in the area he operates speaks volumes, as he has worked with Nigerian showbiz acts like D’ banj. In the last few years, mercantile Victor Ogunbewon has been very active and prolific in promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry abroad, especially in Europe and the rest of the world.

