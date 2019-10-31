Breaking News
Translate

Introducing music promoter, Victor Ogunbewon

On 6:29 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Victor Ogunbewon

By Juliet Ebirim

Although his name may not readily ring a reverberating bell in the consciousness of many in his home country – Nigeria, Ondo State-born content creator and music promoter, Victor Olamide Ogunbewon is the rave of many entertainment business interests in Europe, Cyprus precisely.

READ ALSO: All BBNaija Season 4 Housemates endorsed by Plaqad

Upwardly mobile, dedicated and relentless at his job, which he has been at for years, the resilient and hardworking, Owo, Ondo State-born chap will stop at nothing to take his job to the next level, without minding whose ox is gored.

With a rich pedigree in the business of content creation and music promotion, where he has been excelling over the years, Ogunbewon Olamilekan Victor who attended the Cyprus Business School of Management, is an embodiment of talent and a repository of knowledge.

His antecedents in the area he operates speaks volumes, as he has worked with Nigerian showbiz acts like D’ banj. In the last few years, mercantile Victor Ogunbewon has been very active and prolific in promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry abroad, especially in Europe and the rest of the world.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.