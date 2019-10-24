Breaking News
Translate

Internet Fraud: EFCC recovers charms, fake currencies from suspects

On 3:37 pmIn Newsby

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ilorin have recovered charms, smartphones, Laptop computers, and fake currencies from 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

EFCC

EFCC

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Also read: Court sentences stylist to one year in prison over N29, 000 fraud

The suspects: Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Temitope Bambo, were picked up from their hideout in the Basin area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, October 21, 2019, following reports of their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

He said that the suspects have volunteered information to the Commission, while the investigation continues adding that they would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.