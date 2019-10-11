By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As this year’s International Day of the Girl Child is marked, the Chairperson, Plateau State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Jennifer Yarima has appealed to parents not to neglect their responsibilities to their children, but properly educate them irrespective of their gender.

Yarima who pointed out the importance of educating children about issues of life and the rights and privileges they should enjoy, maintained, such would guide them in their journey in life.

She also advocated community parenting which she said is in the collective interest of the society to empower and support the girl child in every way and change the narrative of seeing the girl child as a lesser being than the boy.

According to a statement issued in Jos on Friday, she stressed, “I congratulate Nigerian girls on this special day of International Day of the Girl Child set aside by the United Nation to highlight the challenges girl child face globally and how best to adequately empower and encourage them to achieve their potentials. Most societal harmful practices such as early marriage, unplanned pregnancy, gender based violence, denial from school enrolment for the girls, poor family upbringing, poverty and many more have affected the wellbeing of most girls.

“This year’s theme, “Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable” is aimed at encouraging young girls to have a brighter future without interruption in anyway. Parents should never neglect their responsibilities to their children, they should educate the children irrespective of their gender about issues of life and the rights and privileges they both should enjoy, it would guide them.

“Community parenting which is the collective interest of the society to empower and support the girl child in every way would change the narrative of seeing the girl child as a lesser being than the boy. Be mindful of the fact that most prominent personalities in the world today are products of the tireless efforts of women (mothers).

Let’s give the girl child a favourable chance to be what God wants her to be. Lend a helping hand to the girl child around you, particularly the less privilege.”

Vanguard