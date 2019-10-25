International advocate hails Ned Nwoko for giving him lifeline

International Advocate, Charles Adeogun-Philip has hailed Regina Daniels Hubby, Prince Ned Nwoko for giving him a platform in his law firm in the UK which qualified him as a solicitor.

Charles made this known on TVC in an exclusive interview talking about his rising profile as an international advocate. The video has since gone viral on social media.

In the interview, he said, “I was trained in one of the largest black firms in the UK at the time which is owned by a man called Ned Nwoko, you probably might have heard of him. He returned to Nigeria and is now a politician. In those days, Ned owns the largest black law firm in the city of London by the way, and a lot of us who were unable to get placements in bigger law firms were very fortunate to have gotten placements in his firm and that was why we were able to qualify because without the training contract you are unable to qualify. It’s not just passing the law exams but you actually need to serve a two-year period of tutelage and in those days it was very hard to come by.”

“Nobody was interested in training Africans because they thought we would just get the training and return to our home countries and be of no benefit to the system. There were very few black law firms at the time talkless of in the City of London where Ned was located. So we were very fortunate, I personally was very fortunate to train in his firm.

It is worthy to note that Prince Ned Nwoko also extended his philanthropy gesture by releasing millions of naira as a lifeline to 50 start-up entrepreneurs this week.

VANGUARD