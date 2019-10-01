The Coalition for Human Rights and Human Rights Monitoring Group (CHRHRG) has expressed optimum satisfaction with how the Nigeria’s military is handling the sovereignty of the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Coalition made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja ahead of a tour of liberated communities in the north-east.

In a statement signed by Gabriel Agibi, the group’s executive director, it hailed the military for its “doggedness” and reliance in flushing out remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

Among others, the coalition has promised to interface with community leaders, NGOs and other critical stakeholders in the region with a view to getting objective responses on the efforts of the Federal Government.

“We wish to state that amongst a host of other tasks that have been carefully identified and outlined for the tour of North-East Nigeria,

“The Coalition would interface with community leaders, NGOs and other critical stakeholders in the region with a view to getting objective responses on the efforts of the Nigerian Government with regards to the ongoing war against terrorism.”

According to the coalition, the tour would also afford it the opportunity to take a cursory look at the operational strategies of the military and how it has conducted its operations in the theatre of war to state.

“We would use the opportunity of the tour to carry out a systematic tour of affected communities, including those on the fringes of the Lake Chad basin region such as Baga, Gubio, Magumeri, Marte, Mobbar and Guzamala.

“We consequently wish to state that the pieces of evidence gathered from the tour would be documented in the Independent Terrorism Index objectively and analytically for easy comprehension by the relevant stakeholders.”

