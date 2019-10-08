Breaking News
Insurgency affects over 300 health workers, 60 facilities in Yobe — Official

The Yobe Government says more than 300 health workers and 60 health facilities have been affected by activities of insurgents in the state.

File: Cameroonian soldiers patrol on November 12, 2014 in Amchide, northern Cameroon, 1 km from Nigeria. The city was raided by Islamists from Nigeria’s Boko Haram, killing eight cameroonian soldiers and leading the population to flee on October 15, 2014, before another six coordinated attacks that killed at least three civilians in the remote north of the country, on November 9, 2014. Boko Haram’s five-year insurgency in neighboring Nigeria has left thousands dead, and the Islamists have occasionally carried out attacks over the border. Cameroon has deployed more than 1,000 soldiers in the extreme northeast of the country to counter the Islamist threat. AFP PHOTO

The state Director of Public Health, Dr Hauwa Goni, disclosed this on Tuesday an occasion organised by the state government and Maternal, Newborn and Child Programme (MNCH2) to improve access to healthcare services in a post-conflict setting.

“A total number of 90 health workers were attacked, 22 were killed, 300 were displaced and 60 health facilities were completely destroyed during the insurgency,” she said.

Other effects of the insurgency, according to her, were curfews that hindered access to healthcare delivery, bans on motorcycles cut off hard to reach areas, with the influx of displaced persons to major towns overstretching the health system.

Goni, however, stated that the ugly trend was reversed because the resilience and recovery measures taken by the stakeholders in the state, such as responsive policies, improved funding, developing institutional and individual capacity, among others.

Dr Muhammad Gana, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Primary Healthcare Management Board, highlighted objectives of the occasion to include learning from the beneficiaries on how healthcare services have been made easier for them.

“To provide an overview of the conflict in Yobe state, how it affected the healthcare system and strategies deployed to improve the system.

“To share experiences and provide some details on the health system strengthening interventions across key pillars in the state,” Gana said.

The representative of Bill and Melinda Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundations, Dr Musa Matazu, called on the state government to sustain and maintain the achieved success.

“Resilience could not be achieved without political will and effective leadership,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Idi Gubana, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, Alhaji Baba Ali, appreciated the achievements recorded in the area of security and the progress in the health sector in the state.

