Instigation: APC’s allegation irresponsible — PDP

…Vows to issue a formal statement

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the allegation levelled against it by the All Progressives Congress, APC, of instigating the Supreme Court justices sitting on the election petition tribunal as highly irresponsible.

The ruling party had in a statement on Monday accused the main opposition party of plotting to instigate the justices sitting on Presidential election petition even as it accused the PDP of engaging the services of an unnamed American columnist to write what it called “damaging articles.”

In a swift reaction, however, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “We see the allegation by the APC as highly irresponsible. We won’t say more than that for now. However, the party will issue a formal statement in due course.”