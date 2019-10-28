Instigation: APC’s allegation irresponsible — PDP

…Vows to issue a formal statement
By Dirisu Yakubu
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the allegation levelled against it by the All Progressives Congress, APC, of instigating the Supreme Court justices sitting on the election petition tribunal as highly irresponsible.
Also read: FCT High Court orders Farouk Lawan to enter defence in $500,000 bribery case
The ruling party had in a statement on Monday accused the main opposition party of plotting to instigate the justices sitting on Presidential election petition even as it accused the PDP of engaging the services of an unnamed American columnist to write what it called “damaging articles.”
In a swift reaction, however, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “We see the allegation by the APC as highly irresponsible. We won’t say more than that for now. However, the party will issue a formal statement in due course.”