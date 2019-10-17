Ola Ajayi

GOVERNORS in the South West States have concluded plans to launch a new security architecture tagged Amotekun to tackle insecurity in the zone.

This was disclosed by the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde while speaking during a courtesy visit to his office by the Vigilante and Community Development Council (CDC).

He said, “recently, all the Governors in the South-West came together and held a summit because of the security challenge. We agreed to look at security from an unconventional perspective. We tried to look at where Vigilante groups and those who have local knowledge can help us.”

“On the security side, with the South-West, we have formed an outfit called Amotekun. We have purchased vehicles and needed gadgets including motorcycles because we realised that we need to police our environment. And it is our people who have the knowledge of the local environment that will be engaged to carry out some certain operations.”

The summit was organised by the governors as a move to check killings and kidnapping by Fulani herders in the zone.

"we want to have OYODASER and apart from this, we will have what the South-West-wide initiative known as AMOTEKUN, with operatives known as IRUNMOLE. But it is clear that the government cannot do it alone when it comes to the issue of security. We need to work together."

Governor Makinde said the state was ready to launch the Oyo State Development Association for Socio-Economic Renaissance (OYODASER) and the state’s Vigilante Services.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa said that Governors of the zone would soon launch the Operation to complement internal security in the states.

He maintained that his government was ready to partner with the Vigilante and Community

Development Council (CDC) to find a lasting solution to internal security challenges in the state.

He said: “Before the end of this year, I will launch the Oyo State Development Association for Socio-Economic Renaissance (OYODASER), and it will be a vehicle that we will use to make our people believe in this administration and the state. This vision shall be translated into reality.

“We want to have OYODASER and apart from this, we will have what the South-West-wide initiative known as AMOTEKUN, with operatives known as IRUNMOLE. But it is clear that the government cannot do it alone when it comes to the issue of security. We need to work together.

“Maybe in the past, some promises were made and not fulfilled. That was in the past. This administration will not tread on that path. We will make sure we do whatever we say.

“We want to ensure that the activities of the Vigilante and Community Development Council (CDC) are strong and more effective. I have seen the work you have been doing for us as an organisation.

“Actually, before now, I have been looking for the avenue through which we can meet because my idea of moving the state forward involves mass mobilisation. It involves rallying our people to support the government’s effort. And I know that your organisation, Community Development Council is in the best position to carry that out.

“About two years ago, I went to commission a bore-hole which CDC gave to that particular community. There is no inch of land in Oyo State that you don’t have your representatives. So, if we want government’s effort to be felt by the people of the state, it is achievable with your cooperation and that is the reason I have been looking for how we can meet,” Governor Makinde said.

Governor Makinde further reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the four key pillars of his administration, which are Security, Health, Education and Economic Expansion, noting, however, that “security is not what one person can handle. Before a crime will be committed, we want to know through you. We want you to alert us. So, we want you to partner the government on this.”

