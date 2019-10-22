Insecurity: LG Vice-Chairmen to convene Nat’l Security Summit

By Chris Ochayi

Determined to tackle the high level of insecurity in the country, the Local Government Vice-Chairmen in the 774 Councils have concluded arrangements to convene a National Security summit with a view to finding a lasting solution to the precarious situation.

The Council Chairmen, operating under the aegis of Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC, have promised to leverage on their closeness to the grassroots to proffer solution to the banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities currently being experienced in the country.

The summit, which is expected to hold, November 6, 2019 in Abuja, according to Chief Dayo Lawal, the Secretary, Seminar/Award Planning Committee, will be attended by some security experts and other relevant agencies.

According to Chief Lawal, “The summit with the theme “Effective Local Government Administration As A Panacea To Insecurity” will be attended by all the Local Government Vice-Chairmen in the country with a view to engaging them as leaders of the people at the grassroots level to come up with strategies that will help to solve the current security challenges bedeviling the nation.”

He said there will be award dinner where prominent Nigerians and corporate organizations would be honoured with Awards of Excellence in view of their immense contributions to peace and security in the country.

‘The Council Vice-Chairmen believed that the time has come to deliberately change the narrative in the society by encouraging hard work and patriotism in the country.

The award night will be chaired by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, with the Senate President Ahmed Lawan as Special Guest of Honour.

Six Governors including Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Simon Lalong, Plateau, Bala Muhammed, Bauchi, Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa and Emeka Ihedioha , Imo States as well as four Senators are billed to receive various awards.

Vanguard