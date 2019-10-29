Insecurity: How false alarm led FRSC personnel into Armed Robbers

As firm launches victim-tracking App

A Deputy Corps Commander with the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Mr Jude Eke has urged Nigerians to stop raising false alarms or toying with emergency toll-free lines, recalling how on one occasion FRSC personnel ran into an ambush by armed robbers while responding to a report of an accident which turned out to be a false alarm.

Eke spoke Tuesday in Abuja alongside the Managing Director of an information technology company, Vigiscope, Mr. Richard Akanmode during the launch of a software application known as the VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System QERRS. He said the app is readily downloadable using smartphones.

The application which would help security and emergency responders track victims of disasters and criminalities in real-time, would, however, cost users N12, 000 in the annual subscription, a decision that was earlier disclaimed by the Nigerian Police.

“This application is very good and will assist people during emergencies but we have to continue to enlighten Nigerians not to abuse it, else the aim is defeated. We have 122 as our emergency number in the FRSC. The abuse of the 122 accounts once put us in serious trouble. There was a day I received an emergency call on the 122 lines, only for us to run into an ambush by armed robbers. So, there is a need to enlighten Nigerians not to abuse this application”, said Eke who is of the Information and Communication Technology ICT unit of the FRSC.

Addressing journalists at the event, Akanmode said, “the QERRS is a web-based safety and incident management application that makes it possible for a person in distress or at an incident point to swipe on the application and trigger the report of an occurrence. It is also a friendly tool for monitoring locations and keeping surveillance on places of interest.

“It offers access to live in a stream of situations as they occur. The app has an inbuilt navigation component that can direct responders to points of interest, thereby facilitating a prompt response, efficient coordination, and protection of the response personnel. It is, therefore, a stand-alone, end-to-end solution and a web-based dispatch for quick emergency reporting of incidents by private citizens, for the prompt action of relevant responders”, he added.

