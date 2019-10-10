Insecurity: FCT Police commences Joint Counter Operations

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced a joint counter operation against latest kidnapping in Abuja and its environs.

The joint operation comprising the Police and other security agencies is also being extended to other identified black spots within the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of FCT Command said, “The operation is aimed at rescuing hostages, arresting the suspects and permanently checkmating the emerging security concerns especially around Kuje-Robuchi axis.

“As the security agencies are working assiduously to rescue the victims, residents are enjoined to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information.

“The police are reassuring the public that it will not relent on its effort until the activities of these hoodlums and other crimes are permanently checked.

“Further steps are also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of renewed effort to check this crime.”