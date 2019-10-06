Insecurity: Fayemi calls for state police, inter-agency cooperation

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called for multi-level security policy, in order to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges.

He said the government as a matter of urgency, must develop enduring national security policies.

Governor Fayemi said the government must consider decentralizing security apparatus and law enforcement from the federal to state down to the community.

He spoke on Friday at a Public lecture titled: “Perspectives on Security Challenges in Nigeria from 1999 to 2019: The Way Forward” organized by the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos to mark its 93rd anniversary,

He said it has become imperative for the government to look at other mechanisms in addressing insecurity in the country, in addition to military intervention.

The governor added that partnership in the security sector and inter-agency collaboration must be encouraged to bring about effective policing of both land and coastal regions of the country.

He stated the police, as the traditional and age-long security outfit, is being relegated to the background, for lack of necessary tools needed to effectively carry out its duties as the friend of the masses while on the other hand, the military was being elevated with the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Fayemi said: “This means re-tooling, re-training and re-arming the police force – much neglected in the scheme of security planning and recognizing their premier role in the field of law enforcement and the first line in national security management.

“Effective policing in a democratic environment requires the civilianization of the service. The portrait of the Nigeria police officer wielding an assault rifle is an unflattering portrayer that conveys the impression that it is a military unit and entrenches a misconception of identity in the minds of the police operatives themselves.

“No reform of the police force will be complete without a corresponding wide-ranging reform of our weak criminal justice system. The prosecutors, the judiciary and the correctional institutions are strategic partners with the police service in the law enforcement and security architecture. ”

Vanguard