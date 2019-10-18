Insecurity: Aregbesola condemns religious extremism

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has described religious extremism as a key factor of insurgency in the country.

Aregbesola said this on Friday in Abuja when a delegation from Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said that religious extremists should always remember that the scripture condemns extremism as no mortal can arrogate the power of God to himself or herself.

The minister quoted the Quran where it states that: “Verily, we have prepared for polytheists and wrongdoers a fire whose walls shall envelop them.

“And if they call for relief, they will be relieved with water like murky oil, which scalds their faces.” Aregbesola commended AIS for its sensitization programmes for Islamic clerics on the ills of extremism and corruption to national development.

“It is noteworthy that your Society has been making strenuous efforts to make misguided faithful to toe the path of fortitude and piety,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director, AIS, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, said the Society had been holding anti-corruption training for Muslim clerics and scholars across the country with a view to changing the negative narrative.

Adeyemi described leadership position as a call to duty and expressed optimism that Aregbesola would succeed in the discharge of his new assignment as a minister.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News