Insecurity: Air Force seeks world’s assistance

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has called on international community not to leave the war against insecurity on the Nigerian Military alone.

This was as it charged Airbus Africa & Middle East to improve its maintenance and logistical support to it in the areas of training and prompt provision of spares in order to better serve its efforts at dealing with the security challenges confronting the nation.

The Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this while hosting the President, Airbus Africa & Middle East, Mr Mikail Houari and other executives of the Company on a courtesy visit at Headquarters NAF Abuja.

Abubakar, according to a statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the “nature of the threats confronting Nigeria required strategic partnerships at governmental and non-governmental levels, not just within Africa but also in Europe and other parts of the world.”

He urged Airbus Africa & Middle East to improve its maintenance and logistical support to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the areas of training and prompt provision of spares in order to better serve the NAF in its efforts at dealing with the security challenges confronting the nation

The CAS observed that by virtue its human and natural resource endowment as well as its Geo-strategic location, Nigeria deserves the support of all its partners and friends to deal with the security challenges facing it.

“The CAS observed that by virtue its human and natural resource endowment as well as its Geo-strategic location, Nigeria deserves the support of all its partners and friends to deal with the security challenges facing it.

“He noted that the Nigeria Air Force, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, has continued to work assiduously to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“He further said NAF personnel were wholeheartedly committed, highly motivated, willing, able and ready to deal with the terrorists and other criminal elements to ensure a secured Nigeria.

“He noted however that this would require the support of friends and partners, through the provision of robust technical support and training for more effective and efficient employment of Air Power.

“Air Marshal Abubakar stressed that Airbus Africa and other companies could play their part, in this regard, by ensuring shortened delivery times while also providing more comprehensive after-sales services.

“In his response, Mr Mikail Houari commended the NAF for its immense contributions as well as the sacrifices made by its personnel in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the Country.

“He noted that Airbus Africa was extremely proud of being a part of the NAF’s contributions to national security over the years. He said the Company, being a responsible partner, was not unaware of the needs of the Service at this critical time and would do its utmost to meet these requirements.





“He promised that Airbus Africa would continue to do its best to provide needed equipment, spares, services as well as training, in a timely and cost-effective manner. In reiterating their commitment to Nigeria, Mr Houari stated that the Company had established a foundation to support young technology start-up companies, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“This, he said, was another way of recognizing the critical importance of Nigeria and indeed the whole of Africa to Airbus.

“Others present at the event were Headquarters Nigeral Air Force Principal Staff Officers as well as Airbus Africa & Middle East executives. One of the highlights of the visit was the presentation of models of 2 Airbus-produced aircraft to the CAS.”

