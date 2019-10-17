Innovation can help solve Nigeria’s economic challenges — IPBIM boss

By Adesina Wahab

The President of the Institute of Productivity and Business Innovation Management, IPBIM, Mr Remi Dairo, has said applying the necessary innovation into how we do certain things in the country can help solve the national economic challenges being faced now.

He stated this in Lagos during a seminar held for some members and prospective members of the institute.

Dairo, who explained that some innovation methods may not necessarily involve application of technology, charged Nigerians to be innovative in whatever they do, as doing things the same way that have been done for donkey years would not yield any good results.

Dairo added that the aim of the institute was to make people challenge tradition and drive them to do things differently and be able to compete globally.

“The institute came into being when we noticed that some people feel they would be seen as productive only when they work and begin to sweat profusely, but in the end, nothing has changed. For instance, being innovative in the packaging of a product could turn it to a market leader. We have to devise ingenious ways of doing things that would make our products acceptable globally.

“Our certification does not involve you coming to sit for an exam, you just have to show how innovative you are by your skills and we are affiliated to similar institutes and universities in Europe and America,” he said.

One of the guest speakers, Mr Olayinka Oni, opined that flexible working hours would soon take over the work place going by the current trend.

Oni explained that most business chiefs and top corporate players agree that innovation was crucial to them and that innovation was not static.

He said innovation was what made a company like Amazon become a world leader.

Another speaker, Rufai Oseni, charged the leadership of the country to adopt the Singapore model where ministers are given targets to meet and given incentives when they meet them

The President of the World Innovators Forum, Mr Axel Schultze, commended the leadership of the IPBIM and expressed his support for the institute.