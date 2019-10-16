Innoson to meet with boy who re-designed IVM logo

By David O Royal

The chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma has requested to see a boy, Osuolale Farouq who re-designed the company’s logo.

The young boy posted the self-designed logo on Twitter on Wednesday morning which drew the attention of the chairman who has invited him over for a meeting.

IVM wrote on twitter:

“Dear @osuolale_farouq the attention of the Chairman/CEO of @Innosonvehicles has been called upon on your creative re-design of IVM logo. The Chairman is highly impressed and has requested a meeting with you. Please DM us your contact details for possible reach. Regards”

Dear @osuolale_farouq the attention of the Chairman/CEO of @Innosonvehicles has been called upon on your creative re-design of IVM logo. The Chairman is highly impressed and has requested for a meeting with you. Please DM to us your contact details for possible reach.

Regards pic.twitter.com/sn7WaxWEUa — Innoson Vehicles (@innosonvehicles) October 16, 2019

Osuolale made the post as a proposal for IVM’s new logo. He wrote:

So I’m proposing a new logo for @innosonvehicles If this comes across your timeline, please retweet pic.twitter.com/MvanjSHe4v — Theonlyfarouq (@osuolale_farouq) October 15, 2019

Innoson Vehicle Manufacture is the 1st Made-in-Africa automobile brand.

Vanguard Nigeria News