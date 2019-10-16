Vanguard Logo

Innoson to meet with boy who re-designed IVM logo

On 7:30 pm

By David O Royal

The chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma has requested to see a boy, Osuolale Farouq who re-designed the company’s logo.

The proposed logo as designed by Osuolale Farouq

The young boy posted the self-designed logo on Twitter on Wednesday morning which drew the attention of the chairman who has invited him over for a meeting.

IVM wrote on twitter:

“Dear  @osuolale_farouq the attention of the Chairman/CEO of  @Innosonvehicles has been called upon on your creative re-design of IVM logo. The Chairman is highly impressed and has requested a meeting with you. Please DM us your contact details for possible reach. Regards”

Osuolale made the post as a proposal for IVM’s new logo. He wrote:

Innoson Vehicle Manufacture is the 1st Made-in-Africa automobile brand.

