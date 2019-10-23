The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) says it is not under any form of pressure from the federal government to relocate its company to either Lagos or Kaduna State.

Mr Cornel Osigwe, IVM’s Head, Corporate Communication, made the assertion in a statement in Awka on Wednesday.

He said that the Nigeria’s premier automobile company, with headquarters in Nnewi had not received any directive from the federal government asking it to relocate.

“There has never been any such directive from the federal government or her agents to withdraw our license based on our company’s current head office,” he said.

Osigwe said that the company was constrained to make a statement following reports falsely credited to its chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma.

He described the report as intended to sow a seed of discord between the company and the federal government, saying, “this plot has already failed”

“We would have ignored the statement and the publication in its entirety, knowing that they are the handiwork of mischief makers, but being silent may be misconstrued as acceptance.

“We are urging the public to disregard such report, we want to set the record straight, there is no such order from the federal government,” he said.

The corporate affairs manager further said that the IVM had continued to maintain a robust relationship with the federal government.

He further said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had taken practical steps towards supporting the growth of the automobile sector.

“Under the current administration, the Nnewi Auto-Industrial Park was initiated to support automobile parts manufacturing companies.

“This initiative which is aimed at supporting Nigeria’s automobile manufacturing companies is receiving a boost under the current administration,” he said.

Osigwe, who noted that IVM was a major beneficiary of the automobile park initiative, advised the public to disregard the report.

“Let us remember that Innoson Group’s chairman has recently announced that the company enjoys huge patronage and support from the Buhari-led administration.

“As a company, we are patronized by government agencies such as the Nigerian Military, Police, Federal Road Safety Commission, Fire Service and Immigration.

“We are in partnership with the Nigerian Air Force for development and promotion of joint activities and associated Aerospace Ground Equipment,” he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD