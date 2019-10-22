INEC to deploy 10,063 ad hoc staff for Bayelsa poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday it plans to use 10,063 ad hoc staff for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa, Pastor Monday Tom, disclosed this at a Roundtable on INEC’s preparedness for the election organised by The Electoral Institute, the research arm of the Commission in Abuja.

Tom said: “We require a total of 10,063 ad hoc personnel made up of collation and returning officers and others and we have sourced all the required number.

“Movement of non-sensitive materials to Registration Area Centres (RAC) Super RACs is to take place from November 11 to November 13 and the police had assured of adequate security for the materials.”

He said political parties have been communicated to notify the INEC of their political activities and submit their agent’s list to the Commission.

He said the Bayelsa governorship poll was unique because 75 percent of the state was on the water, adding that youths in the state were also vulnerable to violence due to drug influence.

Tom assured that the Commission was working with stakeholders to guarantee credible, free and fair elections in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard