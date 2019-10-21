INEC to combine Kogi guber election with senatorial poll on Nov. 16

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed November 16 for the conduct of a fresh election into the Kogi West Senatorial Constituency seat. The election is being conducted on the same day with the Governorship Election in the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye announced this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the commission had met on Monday and considered the timetable and dates of elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

"The Commission has fixed 16th November 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi Governorship election.

"This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on 23th February 2019 by the Election Petitions Tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the Commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment (11th October 2019) with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.

“The Katsina State House of Assembly vide a letter with Reference Number KTSHA/PER/HON/124/VOL.1/24 dated 26th September 2019 notified the Commission of the death of Hon. Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and the subsequent declaration of vacancy by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the Commission has fixed 30th November 2019 for the conduct of a by-election for the State constituency.

“The Commission will issue the Notice of Election on 23” October 2019. The conduct of party primaries will take place between 24th October and 6th November 2019 while the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (Form CF001) and the list of candidates (Form CF002) is 8th November 2019 by 6 pm. The last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is 15th November 2019 and campaigns will end on 28th November 2019.

“The detailed timetable and schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.