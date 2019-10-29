The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa, has organised a sensitisation forum for women in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District on the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The forum is being held simultaneously in the state’s three senatorial districts — Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West, and Bayelsa Central.

The state Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Ide Oduasekpar, urged the women to take the message of the forum to their families and the public at large.

He said that women had a role to play in society because they were in charge of nurturing the children.

He said:” Election is here again and women are always the vulnerable ones. It is left for the women to talk and enlighten their husbands and children.

“If women know their rights, they will never be marginalised on the day of voting.”

He urged the women to go into politics, saying they would do better than the men.

The INEC Deputy Director (Gender), Mrs. Blessing Obidiewu, also urged the women to take their place and go into politics.

In his remarks, the Assistance Electoral Officer in charge of Central Senatorial District, Mr. Albert Nworlu, said that INEC has prepared for the elections.

He said that non-sensitive materials had arrived in the state INEC office and had been distributed to various local government areas in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard