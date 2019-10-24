Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday called for financial autonomy for States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), saying they cannot be truly independent if they have to depend on the magnanimity of states chief executives to discharge their mandates.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call at a meeting of the Commission with the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) held in Abuja.

Yakubu urged the SIECs to ensure the timely conduct of free and credible councils’ elections throughout the country.

He said: “There is a special relationship between INEC and SIEC. We are both creations of the same section of the constitution. But we are saddled with different responsibilities. We provide a register of political parties and voters to SIEC when they want to conduct council elections and we also share the same facilities like ballot boxes.

“The independence of an electoral commission cannot be guaranteed where there is no financial independence. We will work together with you to ensure financial independence for the SIEC to help in the credible conduct of elections.”

Yakubu also advocated newer laws that would regulate the conduct of local council polls in the states, saying such laws should be largely drawn from the nation’s electoral legal framework.

The Chairman of the Forum, Justice Igbozuruike Akomas, who commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections, said the visit to the Commission was to facilitate the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with INEC during its visit last year.

