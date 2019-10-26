India’s party leader shot once, stabbed 15 times

By Rasheed Sobowale

An Indian party leader, Kamlesh Tiwari has been reported to have been shot once and stabbed 15 times at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow, India.

Tiwari’s murder was alleged to be a result of certain provocative statements he had made in the past.

The Hindu Samaj Party leader was murdered on October 18 by assailants who came to meet him under the disguise of working for his team. An autopsy report showed he was stabbed 15 times and shot once to ensure his death.

In a paraphrased report by the India times, all the stabbings were targeted at the upper part of his body ― from the jaws to chest. The wounds were inflicted at a near-perfect 10 cm from one another. With two deep cut marks on the neck indicating an attempt to slit his throat.

In an interview with India Today TV, India’s Director General of Police (DGP) said its team carried out the “best investigation” using technological and digital aids.

“We structured the entire process of investigation. We did not spend time forming small teams… We formed 10 teams which were fanned in different locations and collected details of each movement of the accused,” he said.

So far, the India police has arrested suspects connected to the crime. Two of them which previously absconded were reported to have been tracked after the India police was keeping surveillance on them till the time they tried to contact their family members and friends.

The two suspects, according to the police ran out of cash and were trying to contact their family for help.

