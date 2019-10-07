Indian community celebrates Nigeria, Gandhi with charity

By Agbonkhese Oboh

TO celebrate Mahatma Gandhi, who would have been 150 years old on October 2, the Indian Community in Lagos State organised a blood donation camp “to get 150 bottles of blood as service to humanity, which Gandhi stood for.”

Held in the premises of the Indian High Commission, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event was organised by the Indian Cultural Centre, ICE; Indian Professionals Forum, IPF; Rotary clubs of Palmgrove Estate and Lagos Island, in collaboration with Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee.

Speaking at the event, IPF President, Mr Atul Kshetvy, said: “This is the second edition. One pint can save three lives and we are aware of the challenges of blood donation in Nigeria. So, we target 150 pints in this camp. That is saving 450 lives.

“Besides service to humanity that Gandhi represents, Indian professionals are known worldwide for efficiency, technical abilities, sincerity and culture of hard work. These are inbuilt and we hope to share these as we celebrate with Nigerians.”

Also speaking, ICA President, Chief Sanjay Jain, said: “Blood donation is beneficial to the donor, recipient and society. When you donate blood, it is replenished with a fresh one in a few hours, and it saves lives. The process also creates awareness.”

For Island Rotary Club President, Mr Vipul Agarwat, “serving humanity is our drive. And there is no occasion more momentous than the birthday of a great man and the independence day of a great country to donate blood. Last year, we collected 1,200 pints of blood.”

His Palmgrove counterpart, Mr Jayashankar Nalode said: “Only 30 per cent of blood need is met in Nigeria. So we have been trying to create awareness because culture and religion have made some to avoid blood donation.”

On his part, the Blood Donation Chair, Mahesh Birla, said: “My motto is collect as many pints as possible and utilise it for the needy and not the greedy.”

