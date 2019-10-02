Independence: The difficult days are over — Uba Sani 

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Malam Uba Sani has said that the resilience of Nigerians and the leadership being provided by president Muhammadu Buhari and the president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan in repositioning the country means that Nigeria’s difficult days are over.

In a message made available to Vanguard, Senator Uba Sani said with the positive steps being taken by the country’s leadership, Nigerians will soon begin to see positive results.

“We have sacrificed and persevered in keeping with the courageous and indomitable spirit of the average Nigerian. The appropriate measures being methodically and systematically pursued by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, though painful, are beginning to bear fruits. We are almost there. With a bit of patience and unalloyed support, a new Nigeria will emerge,” he said.

Senator Sani said in order to give a legislative backing to the efforts of the president, the Senate under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan is developing a “people-centred legislative agenda that will give legal and constitutional muscle to the measures being taken by the Buhari administration to stabilize the economy and place it irreversibly on the path of sustainable growth”.

On his part, Senator Sani said he has initiated “progressive measures” necessary for the transformation of Kaduna Central District, adding that the “welfare and security of his constituents” remains his primary objective.

“I will continue to partner with the Kaduna State Government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai to uplift the condition of our people.

“Kaduna Central Senatorial District and indeed Kaduna State are now in the news for the right reasons. This is a testimony to our modest efforts at repositioning the zone and the state. People have taken notice. The challenge is to remain focused. By God’s grace we shall restore the glory of our zone and the state,” he said.