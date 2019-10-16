Impeachment call: Purge yourself of bitterness, Taraba Govt tells envoy

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has flayed Nigeria’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Hassan Ardo for calling on the State Assembly members to institute an impeachment process against Gov Darius Ishaku.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Bala Dan Abu in a statement late Wednesday night attributed the call credited to Ardo in media reports as product of the bitterness he still nurses after the defeat of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the last governorship elections.

According to Abu, the call by Ardo “clearly shows the frustrations of the APC leaders in the state arising from the serial humiliating defeats which the party suffered in the hands of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the gubernatorial elections of March 9, 2019 in the state and in the petitions it brought against the outcome of that election to the tribunal and the court of Appeal.

“Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has not committed any impeachable offence and the Taraba State House Assembly will not do the bidding of the APC just to pacify members of the party who are still nursing the wounds of electoral defeats.

“Members of the Taraba State House of Assembly are responsible and patriotic political leaders from their various constituencies in the state and would not act as agents of destabilization for the APC.

“We urge the Honourable members to ignore the ranting of the frustrated APC member.”

He noted that the administration of governor Ishaku in the last four years has been prudent with the meager resources coming into the state.

“From the meager resources that come into the state monthly, salaries, pensions and gratuities are being paid regularly every month.

“Numerous projects have also been executed. The state now has functioning hospitals. It never did for several decades. Water now flows to most homes in our towns among other development projects.

“We urge the APC leaders in the state to purge themselves of this bitterness and join hands with the government to work for peace and development of Taraba State, ” the statement added.

