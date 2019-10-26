Breaking News
Impeached Kogi deputy gov allegedly left ‘Juju’ in govt house — Yayaha Bello’s Chief of Staff

Simon Achuba

Asuku Jamiu Abdulkareem, the new Chief of Staff to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that the impeached deputy governor of Kogi state, Elder Simon Achuba, allegedly left a charm in his government house apartment after he hurriedly exited the residence.

Vanguard reported that Elder Simon Achuba was impeached recently by the Kogi state House of Assembly.

In a Facebook post, Pharm Asuku Jamiu Abdulkareem said the alleged charm was discovered when maintenance officers and security personnel went to prepare the place to host some visitors for today’s flag off Rally.

“Achuba has been informed to come to pick his item or send someone who can communicate with it to come to remove it on his behalf”, he added.

The impeached deputy governor who speaks on the Pulpit at Knowledge of the Truth Church Lokoja, equally led a government delegation of Christians to the holy land in 2016.

The immediate past Deputy governor is yet to respond to this new allegation, as reporters who contected him are yet to file his response as at the time of this report.

