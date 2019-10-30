Imo state govt. makes Igbo language compulsory in schools

The Imo State Government has made the teaching of Igbo language compulsory in schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, who spoke during the matriculation ceremony of the State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Orlu, said the learning and teaching of Igbo language would be compulsory for all students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Basil Iwu, the commissioner urged parents and guardians to teach their children and wards the Igbo language.

The commissioner said, “We have resolved to make the Igbo language a compulsory subject in schools in Imo State. We believe our children need to know their roots and we can encourage that by teaching them our language which is our heritage in schools. Parents and guardians should equally teach their children and wards Igbo language at homes.”

She urged the provost to ensure that the Igbo language was made a compulsory language at the school of nursing.

