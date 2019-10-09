Imo Police worried by extortion on highways

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command says its attention has been drawn to what it called “the high level and shameful extortion/corruption by policemen on patrol duties”.

The Command’s position was made public via a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Godson Ikeokwu.

The PPRO also confirmed that “the Commissioner of Police, CP, is miffed about this shameful and unethical practice of some policemen in the Command and has promised to take drastic measures to ensure that such infractions are curbed”.

The Command, therefore, advised motorists and other members of the public, to desist henceforth, from parting with such monies.

The Command further informed the citizenry that arrangements were in top gear to launch “Police Campaign Against Extortion/Corruption and Other Unethical Vices”, as being organised by the Command.

He finally assured Imo people that the Command would “soon release Complaints Response Phone Numbers in the next few days”, adding that “in the interim, members of the public are advised to call the Police Control Room 08034773600 and the ACP in charge of X-Squad on 07066817429, to report any erring policemen or teams.”