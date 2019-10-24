Imo police alert public on small arms shooting 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command Thursday, alerted the members of the public that there will be the live firing of small arms.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, spoke in Owerri in a statement to newsmen.

Ikeokwu said that the exercise will take place at the 34 Artillery brigade Obinze in Owerri, adding that members of the public should stay clear from the area between Monday 21st October to Saturday 9th November 2019.

They were also advised not to panic at any time they noticed the sound with the area mentioned.

According to the police, “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public especially those living within Obinze that there will be live firing at 34 Artillery Brigade Small Arms Shooting range Obinze Barracks between Monday 21st October to Saturday 9th November 2019 from 8 am to 6 pm daily.

“To this end, members of the public are by this press release advised to stay clear of the area in the course of the exercise and should not panic on hearing the sound of firing. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, please.”