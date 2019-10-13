I’m rejuvenated to continue my work – Aisha Buhari

” On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates.”

“She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

According to the statement, Dr. Aisha Buhari who spoke to reporters on arrival said that “she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest. She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, State House, Suleiman Haruna, read, “This morning (Sunday), First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after a long holiday in the UK.

Dr. Aisha Buhari whose long absence at the State House has attracted a lot of insinuations, arrived Nigeria at the early hours of Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with some serving and former governors wives on ground to welcome her.

The First Lady also explained why she had to take a long leave, saying before the advent of the present administration, it was the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children.

ABUJA–WIFE of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammad Buhari on Sunday in Abuja said that she was now rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

In another statement signed by the Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, Mrs. Buhari explained why she stayed long abroad.

She said that it had always been the tradition for her to take a long vacation with her children.

The statement read thus: “The wife of the President Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has arrived back in the country. Mrs Buhari arrived at approximately 4.30am Nigerian time on a British Airways flight.

“Speaking on why she stayed away for so long, Dr Buhari said before the advent of this administration it had always been the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children.

“But since the President was elected and due to exigencies of duty it has not been possible, however this year she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr President has graciously appointed Special Advisers and Personal assistants to her.

“Mrs Buhari further thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouragement and said she was ready to continue her work with women and children.”

The statement disclosed that those present at the airport to meet her were the First lady of Kogi state, Mrs Rasheedat Bello, Wife of former Governor of Nassarawa state, Mrs Mairo Al Makura. Chairperson of National centre for Women Development Joy Gene Nunieh, wife of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Mrs Ekaetae Unoma Godswill Akpabio, the Director General, Women Development Centre, Mrs Mary Etta, and Senior Special Assistant office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani.

“She returned home to the villa to meet Family and friends waiting,” it stated.

Recall that the social media was awash weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari was taking another wife, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ms Sadiya Umar Farouk.

The so-called e-wedding which was a fake news was said to be taking place at the Central Mosque, Abuja and it was on social media that former President Goodluck Jonathan was going to be the Best Man, while another fake news had it that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was to by the DJ.

There was another fake video recording that the First Lady stormed Abuja early hours of Friday and was fuming because she was allegedly locked out of office.

But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina debunked the rumour that President was taking another wife.