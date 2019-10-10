I’m ready to work with EFCC to tackle corruption – Gambari

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Renowned Nigerian diplomat to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has thrown his weight behind the current onslaught being waged against corruption in the country by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Gambari, who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Savanna Centre for Diplomacy and Development and Centre for Counter Fund Awareness, made the pledge during an official visit to the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja.

The former Minister of External Affairs commended the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for the doggedness and patriotic zeal he has deployed in the fight against corruption.

“For us at the Savannah Centre, all we can do is support you and wish you well in this very dangerous venture. Your work is very important to the greatness of this country and we are happy you are achieving success,’’ Gambari said.

The former minister disclosed said the visit was primarily to seek the Commission’s support for the Centre’s project that is aimed at eradicating corruption in the procurement processes within the private and public sectors.

Presenting the roadmap of the project, the Executive Director of the Centre, Umar Yakub, disclosed that the organisation designed an online platform for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to enable them to post their procurement records for the public to see and monitor public spending.

“We designed an online platform where all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), can post their procurement records. Procurement by law is public information and if this information is made public, the citizens can monitor public spending on their own and decide on whether those choices made by them were right or wrong,” Yakub said.

In his response, Magu expressed delight with the Centre’s online platform and promised to assist in sensitising the public through awareness creation.

He said: “This is a very laudable project. When I came into office, I created a Procurement Fraud Unit, because it was observed that a lot of sharp practices happen during procurement processes.”

Vanguard