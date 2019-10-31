I’m ready to face trial if…, Nnamdi Kanu tells court

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he was ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Kanu told the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripped for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

On his part, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, who told the court that he was just seeing the process, opposed to the application.

Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them filed the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

She said even judges no longer safe in the country.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nyako had ordered the re-arrest of the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, Kanu.

The judge gave the order in a ruling after revoking the bail granted to Kanu.

She explained that the court gave the order because Kanu had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

The judge also ordered that trial would continue in the absence of the IPOB leader and directed that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

NAN reports that Justice Nyako had granted Kanu bail on health grounds on April 25, 2017, and asked him to present three sureties, one of whom must be a serving senator, a Jewish religious leader and a highly respected person who must own a landed property in Abuja.

The judge warned the IPOB leader against granting press interviews, holding rallies or being in a gathering of more than 10 persons while on bail.

She had also warned him that the bail would be revoked if he flouts any of the conditions. (NAN)

Vanguard