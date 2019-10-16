Ikpeazu to new commissioners: I won’t take excuses

Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned the newly sworn-in Commissioners that he would not tolerate excuses from them as they are expected to deliver quality service to the people of the state.

Ikpeazu, who gave the warning while swearing in the new Commissioners at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, said they must align with the visions of the government and make inputs that would improve governance.

He urged the commissioners to see their appointments as a call for service and promised to provide the necessary working tools for them to deliver on their mandates.

He said: “Appointment into any office is a call to duty and should be looked at as such. You were chosen because there is a strategic role you can play at a precarious time like this. This administration is in its second and final tenure. Therefore, we are in a hurry to achieve the mandate given to us. We are going to continue to run strong on our five pillars of development. We desire to work faster than before. But we are not going to throw away quality service delivery on the altar of speed.

“You may not need to be consulted should we find you lacking in the duties that you are supposed to perform. Lack of logistics should not be an excuse for failure. We will like to hear that despite several odds, you succeeded than saying because of odds, you failed.”

The commissioners sworn in were – Chief Chimaobi Ebisike (Special Duties), Chief John J. Okoro (Joint Projects), Lady Loveth Adimoha Culture and Tourism), Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe (Trade and Commerce), Chief Ugboaja T. Odionyemfe (Housing), Mr. Onyema Wachuku (SME Development), Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu (Youth and Sports Development) and Barr. Bob Chiedozie Ogu – (Works).

Others were – Hon. Kalu Uduma (Budget and Planning), Chief Ekele Nwaohanmuo (Transport), Mrs. Ukachi Amala (Women Affairs), Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba (Cooperatives), Dr. Solomon Ogunji (Environment), Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha – (Petroleum), Prince Dan Okoli (Homeland Security), Alhaji Suleiman Ukandu (Lands and Survey), Dr. Aham -Uko (Finance), Hon. Chijioke Madumere (Science and Technology), Dr. K. C. K Nwangwa (Education), Chief Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa (Industry), Dr. Joe Osuji (Health) and Engr. Emma Nwabuko (Public Utilities).

The State Executive Council now comprises 25 members.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Uchenna Ihediwa and his Information counterpart, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, were sworn in a few months ago.

However, the former Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgbeoji, who was screened and confirmed by the House of Assembly, was absent at the swearing-in ceremony.

