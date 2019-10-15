Ikeja Computer Village: Court fixes Nov. 19 to hear suit challenging levies

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, adjourned until Nov. 19, to hear a suit challenging the imposition of levies in the Ikeja Computer Village.

The Fundamental Rights suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1568/19, is filed by one Prince Ochokwu Obieze through his lawyer, Mr Ikechukwu Chiaha.

Joined as first to fourth respondents are: Inspector- General of Police, Commissioner of Police Lagos Police Command, Area Commander Area F Command and one IPO, Jennifer.

Also joined as fifth to seventh respondent are: Mr Tony, Mrs Bisiola Azeez, (Iyaloja) and Mr Adeniyi Olasoji (Babaloja).

Obieze, the applicant, is seeking a declaration that the incessant molestation, threat to kill, harassment and his detention by the first to fourth respondent at the instance of the fifth to seventh respondent is illegal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case could not proceed on Tuesday as the court did not sit, hence the new date for the hearing of the suit.

In the originating motion, applicant seeks declaration that the forceful invasion of his business premises at the Computer Village, Ikeja on Aug. 8, by tugs for refusal to pay “unjustifiable levies” made by the fifth to seventh respondent is unlawful and illegal.“

He also wants a declaration that his beating, harassment, and intimidation in the market place by the fifth to seventh respondent in company of their tugs, due to his refusal to accede to an illegal levy in the computer village is unlawful.

The applicant also seeks a declaration that the inhumane treatment meted on him during his detention by agents of the first to fourth respondent at the instance of the fifth to seventh respondent, is a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.

He, therefore, seeks an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further infringing or violating his rights.

The applicant also seeks an order, restraining the respondent from further “forcefully and exploitatively“ demanding payment of the said levies from him.

Applicant wants an order restraining the respondents from forcing and torturing him to denounce his membership of the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN).

Besides, the applicant seeks payment of damages in the sum of N25 million against the respondent for the violation of his rights as well as aggravated and exemplary damages in the sum of N2 million.

He also wants a public apology from the respondent to be published in two national dailies. (NAN)

