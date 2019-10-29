Ihedioha to consider cabinet reshuffling in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, is said to be considering reshuffling his cabinet over the issue of non performance.

A source close to the government, told Vanguard in Owerri, that a possible rejig of his appointees, would include to identify those with the needed capacity to deliver the rebuild Imo agenda.

Some of the areas the governor is said not to be happy of currently, is the bad state of Imo roads more especially the roads in the entire Owerri metropolis, and now that the Christmas season is fast approaching.

Other issues said to be at the front burner are that of hunger in the state, lack of flow of cash as well as the issue of environment as it regards sanitation.

A pro government official who wished to be anonymous said: “Do you think that the governor is happy over what is happening in Owerri, look at since six months in office nothing. “You can’t blame the governor, this because Ihedioha, has appointed so many commissioners and special advisers. What we are asking is that what are they doing. Are they sitting down and watching the governor, do everything. “Go out in the streets and ask the people what they will tell you is that we don’t know what the government is doing. I think that there is problem in the area of letting the people know exactly what our governor is doing. “To be honest with you, Ihedioha, is doing a lot you may not see it now but later the problem is who are those suppose to do this so that Imolites will appreciate what the governor is doing. “Six months now and people are still complaining so much. They talk of hunger, bad roads and so many things. The only solution now is to change these appointees or look at the area that is lacking in terms of delivering the rebuild Imo agenda and change that person and that is what I know the governor, is planning to do now.” It was gathered that another area, for which the governor could take decision on has to do with the media packaging of his policies and programmes in the state.